8-year-old Enoch boy dies in rollover on I-15

A GMC minivan rests upside down on Interstate 15 after a fatal rollover, Iron County, Utah, Aug. 18, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A rollover on Interstate 15 near Parowan left a child dead after he was ejected from a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-15 northbound at mile marker 81 near Parowan in Iron County involving a silver GMC Venture minivan carrying five occupants, four of them children, and a Toyota Camry with two occupants.

Upon arrival, emergency medical personnel found that 8-year-old Jonathan Chapman, of Enoch, was ejected from the minivan during the crash. EMTs performed lifesaving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by Utah Highway Patrol Saturday evening.

The four other occupants in the minivan were transported to Cedar City Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The two occupants in the Toyota were not injured, according to UHP.

The incident occurred while the minivan was traveling north on I-15 and began veering toward the outside shoulder. According to UHP, the driver pulled the wheel to the left, and the vehicle went sliding back onto the roadway where it struck the Toyota traveling in the same direction.

The impact sent the Toyota careening off the road before it smashed into a fence and came to rest.

Meanwhile, the minivan continued to slide across the interstate and rolled before coming to rest upside-down and partially blocking both northbound lanes.

All occupants involved in the crash were reported to be wearing seat belts, but investigators are looking into the possibility that the boy was wearing his seat belt incorrectly, or that it didn’t fit him properly.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

