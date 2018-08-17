Police: Teens flip stolen car after going for joyride in Colorado City

A car is rolled over after a pair of teens allegedly stole it and went for a joyride in Colorado City, Arizona, Aug. 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Allen Timpson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pair of teens allegedly stole a car, went for a joyride and rolled it in Colorado City earlier this week.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy stole the sedan from the front yard of a home in Colorado City early Sunday morning, said Chief Mark Askerlund of the Colorado City Marshal’s Office. The car’s keys were left inside the ignition, which is how Askerlund said the teens were able to drive away with the vehicle.

“They took it out for a joyride, and because of their lack of experience, they failed to negotiate a turn and rolled the car,” Askerlund said.

The crash occurred on the west side of town near Airport Avenue. While the car sustained “extensive damage,” Askerlund said, the teens were not injured in the crash.

“They’re lucky,” he said.

After the crash, the teens fled from the scene. The owner of the car had a security camera that captured footage of the boys, allowing authorities to identify and arrest the pair Tuesday.

Both teens were charged with joyriding and auto theft, Askerlund said. St. George News is not naming the suspects because they are juveniles.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.