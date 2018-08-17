Southern Utah weekend weather forecast: Start with an umbrella, finish with sunscreen

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of Southern Utah will include warm temperatures, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

With a hazardous weather warning in place for some areas of Southern Utah, officials are warning people of the possibility of flash floods in areas prone to flooding like slot canyons and burn scars from wildfires.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current advisories and fire restrictions.

St. George

Friday

Forecast will be mostly sunny with a high of 99 and low of 75, with winds of 5-9 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 101 and low of 73, with winds of 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 103 and low of 74, with winds of 5 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 85 and low of 65, with winds of 5-7 mph. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 87 and low of 63, with winds of 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 88 and low of 66, with winds of 5 mph.

Zion National Park

ADVISORY: UPDATED: Hidden Canyon Trail reopens; other damaged trails in Zion National Park still closed to visitors

Friday

Partly cloudy with a high of 87 and low of 62, with winds of 5-10 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 90 and low of 61, with winds of 6-13 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 91 and low of 62, with winds of 5-7 mph.

Lake Powell

Friday

Friday’s forecast near the lake will be mostly sunny with a high of 98 and low of 68, with winds of 5 mph and patchy smoke in the air.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 97 and low of 65, with winds of 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 96 and low of 64, with winds of 5-10 mph.

Warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two thirds of Utah.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will bring a possibility for isolated flash flooding Friday afternoon and evening, especially in areas prone to flooding such as slot canyons, steep terrain, and burn scars.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop once again across the higher terrain of Southern Utah Friday afternoon. Gusty winds and possibility for flash floods are the main concerns from this thunderstorm activity.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Fire managers ease restrictions for parts of southwest Utah while other restrictions remain in effect.

