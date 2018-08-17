Teen driver injured in crash at Red Hills Parkway-Skyline Drive intersection

Crews from St. George Fire Department respond to the scene of a crash on Red Hills Parkway, St. George, Utah, Aug. 17, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teenage driver was injured in a crash after police say she failed to yield on a left turn on Red Hills Parkway Thursday evening.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a white Toyota Yaris and a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and Skyline Drive.

The 16-year-old driver of the Toyota Yaris was northbound on Red Hills Parkway preparing to turn left onto Skyline Drive as the pickup was southbound on Red Hills Parkway, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

As the 20-year-old male driver of the pickup proceeded south on a green light, the driver of the Toyota made the left turn and collided with the front driver side of the truck, Atkin said.

As the collision occurred, the Toyota spun around and came to rest in the southbound lanes of Red Hills Parkway, while the truck continued south approximately 100 feet before jumping the curb and coming to rest off the road in the brush.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene and treated the girl driving the Toyota for a neck injury. She was driven to the hospital by private vehicle for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported among the 14- and 15-year-old passengers in the Toyota and the driver of the truck.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield on a left turn and for a learner’s permit violation, Atkin said, adding that the driver of the truck was cited for not obtaining a license.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed away.

The crash blocked all southbound traffic on Red Hills Parkway from going through the intersection, and motorists were redirected onto Skyline Drive for approximately 45 minutes as responders cleared the crash.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

