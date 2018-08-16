Bystanders shatter car window after unresponsive woman runs car into home

ST. GEORGE — Bystanders smashed the window of a car Thursday to rescue a woman whose car crashed into the side of a town home in St. George after she suffered from a medical condition.

The driver, a woman in her early 40s in a Volkswagen Passat, was leaving the parking lot of Honolulu Grill and Little Caesars on 700 East when she experienced a medical condition and was slumped over shortly before 5 p.m., St. George Police officer Ken Childs said.

As the car crossed 700 South and jumped the curb on the other side of the road, it nearly struck a man standing on the sidewalk, but there were no injuries as a result of the crash, Childs said.

“It was close …When she came across in front of (the man), he saw she was slumped over,” Childs said.

The woman was still unresponsive when her car crashed into the town home, so quick-thinking bystanders broke the back window of the car to get her out and check on her, Childs said.

When emergency responders arrived, the woman was awake and breathing, but she was speaking incoherently. She was rushed to Dixie Regional Medical Center in an ambulance. Her current condition was unknown to police at the time of this report.

There was little damage to the car and home besides the broken window. The car was towed away from the scene.

Dixie State University Campus Police and St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene. This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

