Great Adventure Road Tour: Duck Creek Village

FEATURE — In this episode of “Nielson RV’s Great Adventure Road Tour,” Nielson RV’s Matt Spendlove and St. George News reporter Hollie Reina head to Duck Creek Village, a hub of mountain activities in Southern Utah.

Located on the edge of Cedar Mountain in Kane County and sitting at an altitude of over 8,000 feet, Duck Creek Village is an ideal mountain retreat which offers convenient access to camping, off-roading, hiking, mountain biking and fishing at Duck Creek Pond, Aspen Mirror Lake or Navajo Lake.

According to information from the Duck Creek Village website, the village was originally founded as a gathering place for sheepherders. In the 1940s the area became the background for several films and was even the temporary home of actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Today Duck Creek is a vibrant resort community with surrounding cabins and small businesses and which hosts a plethora of fun events throughout the year, including a car show, chili cook-off, Halloween trunk-or-treat and a “Christmas on the Mountain” celebration.

There are several campgrounds nearby, including Duck Creek Campground, Navajo Lake Campground and the Te’Ah campground.

Other areas of interest near Duck Creek Village include Cedar Breaks National Monument, Panguitch Lake, Brian Head Resort and Mammoth Cave (not to be confused with the National Park in Kentucky).

Directions from St. George, 1 hour 27 minutes, approximately 82 miles

From St. George Boulevard take Interstate 15 north toward Cedar City approximately 48 miles.

Take Exit 57 in Cedar City to Cedar City Main Street.

Merge onto Main Street and head north approximately 1 mile.

Turn right onto East Center Street/Highway 14.

Follow Highway 14 East approximately 30 miles to Duck Creek Village.

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

