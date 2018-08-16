Always wanted to play piano? Here’s how you can skip years of theory and get right to your favorite songs

Composite image | Piano photo by Gabriel Gurrola via Unsplash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — When it comes to bucket lists, learning to play the music we love often starts at the top, but time and money often push this dream closer to the bottom of the bucket. However, the Piano Gallery of St. George wants to let budding pianists try out the hobby without spending the usual amount of money and play songs faster than they might had they gone the regular route.

According to a press release from the Piano Gallery, critics will be believers when they walk out able to play their first song after only a 60-minute lesson and end up learning eight songs in eight weeks. So how do they do it?

The Piano Gallery of St. George classes take into account the high drop-out rate of traditional piano lessons and are designed to avoid all the reasons people typically drop out of traditional piano lessons. Classes are interactive, hands-on and enjoyable.

Participants can play on any type of musical keyboard or find their dream instrument in the store. The Piano Gallery carries the only keyboards specifically designed for adult beginner players, which help speed up the rate of learning. It is possible to skip years of theory and hum drum and jump straight into playing favorite songs.

Kim Montrone, who has taken classes at the Piano Gallery, had the following to say about her experience:

I have so enjoyed taking lessons with Jami at the Piano Gallery for the last year. She is so talented and kind. Our lessons always surprise me with something new to learn and practice and there is never any pressure, just fun and interesting. John has been so kind to loan me out a Lowrey keyboard for practicing at home and is always willing to watch for deals or great sales. Thanks for letting me enjoy playing the piano again.

But more than just learning to play piano, the St George Piano Gallery has a fine balance of music making and health and wellness.

It all began when a health care provider suggested a terminal cancer patient begin to do something they always wanted to do with the time they had left. This patient wanted to learn to play their favorite songs, so a prescription was written to take lessons. They began with the Piano Gallery and soon were proving the positive effects music has on the body and brain.

The next round of classes begins on Tuesday. The Piano Gallery is located at 144 W. Brigham Road #7 in St. George. Call 435-634-1062 for more information and to reserve a space.

