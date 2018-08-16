African Children’s Choir to return to St. George

This 2014 file photo shows the African Children’s Choir performing at Calvary Chapel, St. George, Utah, March 26, 2014 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The African Children’s Choir will once again melt the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances in a free concert on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Calvary Chapel in St. George.

The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and Gospel favorites. Performances support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development.

“The African Children’s Choir was started in 1984 by Ray Barnett,” choir conductor Mary Namubiru said in a previous press release. “The choir was able to come to the United States in 1984 and since then has become 25 choirs out on the road touring America, Canada, Australia and the U.K. Over 50,000 children have been able to get an education through the African Children’s Choir.”

Music for Life (the parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa. Besides all the children who have received an education as a result of the organization’s efforts, Music for Life has also impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. The organization’s stated purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England – Queen Elizabeth II – for her diamond jubilee. The choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and other inspirational performers.

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.

This concert will be free of charge; however, donations will be appreciated.

Event details

What: African Children’s Choir performance.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.

Where: Calvary Chapel, 3922 S. Pioneer Road, St. George.

This concert is free; however, donations will be appreciate.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews