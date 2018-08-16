Nielson RV offers $5K reward for info about motor home theft

A 2018 Ford Leprechaun Model 260 motor home valued at $118,000 was reported stolen from Nielson RV Aug. 6, 2018. Nielson RV is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the party responsible for the theft, St. George, Utah, August 2018 | Photo courtesy of Nielson RV, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Nielson RV is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the party responsible for stealing a motor home earlier this month.

A 2018 Ford Leprechaun Model 260 valued at $118,000 was reported stolen from Nielson RV Aug. 6, Katie Leavitt, general manager of Nielson RV in St. George, told St. George News Thursday.

The motor home was in for some general maintenance and had been parked in the business’ parking lot Aug. 4, a Saturday. The following Monday, it was missing and subsequently reported as stolen to the St. George Police Department.

A review of footage caught by security cameras showed “several suspicious vehicles in the lot,” Leavitt said, adding that there was also a suspicious-looking man moving around the parking lot near the time the motor home was taken.

The Leprechaun was driven off the lot around 6:15 p.m. Aug. 5, Leavitt said. Around that time, the suspicious cars also left.

One of the suspect vehicles shown on the security footage was a black Chrysler 300, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

All of the security footage from Nielson RV has been handed over to the police for review, Leavitt said, adding that the company has very good surveillance equipment around the property.

The stolen motor home was in Nielson RV’s inventory and not a customer-owned vehicle.

In the wake of the motor home theft, Nielson RV has had to pull back its dump station’s hours. Usually open 24/7 for customers to dump their motor home’s waste, the time frame of its availability has been shortened for the time being, Leavitt said.

Two people were shown on surveillance video using the dump station when the Leprechaun motor home was taken, Leavitt said, adding that she hopes that perhaps they or others in the community may have seen something or know something about the incident that can be provided to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Nielson RV at 435-652-1111 so they can relay the information to the St. George Police Department. Police can also be contacted directly at 435-627-4300 with reference incident number 18P020104.

