Discouraging the use of ‘Mormon’ and ‘LDS,’ church refocuses on official name

Written by Mori Kessler
August 16, 2018
ST. GEORGE – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also widely known inside Utah and beyond as the “Mormons” or “LDS Church,” released a statement Thursday asking that the popular nicknames no longer be used by the public and media.

Church President Russell M. Nelson released the following statement:

The Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He has revealed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We have work before us to bring ourselves in harmony with His will. In recent weeks, various Church leaders and departments have initiated the necessary steps to do so. Additional information about this important matter will be made available in the coming months.

Church websites and material will be changed in the coming months to reflect the Nelson’s direction, according to the statement.

Church doctrine maintains the official name of the faith was given to its first prophet, Joseph Smith, by God in 1838.

The church also issued new guidelines for how it wishes the media refers to the church and its members:

  • In the first reference, the full name of the Church is preferred: “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
  • When a shortened reference is needed, the terms “the Church” or the “Church of Jesus Christ” are encouraged. The “restored Church of Jesus Christ” is also accurate and encouraged.
  • While the term “Mormon Church” has long been publicly applied to the Church as a nickname, it is not an authorized title, and the Church discourages its use. Thus, please avoid using the abbreviation “LDS” or the nickname “Mormon” as substitutes for the name of the Church, as in “Mormon Church,” “LDS Church,” or “Church of the Latter-day Saints.”
  • When referring to Church members, the terms “members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” or “Latter-day Saints” are preferred. We ask that the term “Mormons” not be used.
  • “Mormon” is correctly used in proper names such as the Book of Mormon or when used as an adjective in such historical expressions as “Mormon Trail.”
  • The term “Mormonism” is inaccurate and should not be used. When describing the combination of doctrine, culture and lifestyle unique to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the term “the restored gospel of Jesus Christ” is accurate and preferred.
  • When referring to people or organizations that practice polygamy, it should be stated that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is not affiliated with polygamous groups.

For decades both “Mormon” and “LDS” have been used by church members or others when referring to the church. This has sometimes led to a misunderstanding as to what the church’s official name actually is.

In the past, focus has been placed on the church’s official name over the term “Mormon” in order to emphasize the name of Jesus Christ. However, the term has persisted in the case of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and various informational and social media campaigns previously launched by the church.

Since the church made the announcement Thursday afternoon, there have been various reactions from church members and others over the news posted across the internet.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Chris August 16, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    This is an obvious attempt to convince a skeptical public that the church is really Christian. “Mormon” and “LDS” are too ingrained in the public lexicon to be replaced anytime soon.

  • Steve August 16, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tabernacle Choir” – Are you kidding me? Seriously?

