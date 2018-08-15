Heavy thunderstorm prompts officials to issue flash flood warning for Kanab

Written by Spencer Ricks
August 15, 2018
ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning Wednesday for parts of Kane County, including Kanab.

A map shows areas of Kane County affected by a flash flood warning Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2018 | Map courtesy of National Weather Service, St. George News | Click to enlarge

The city of Kanab is expected to have issues with the heavy rainfall from a thunderstorm, according to the weather service. The flash flood warning will last until 7:30 p.m.

Flash flooding is expected in many slot canyons, gullies, washes and river beds in Kane County, including in Johnson Canyon, Buckskin Gulch and House Rock Wash. Several popular hiking and biking trails go through these these canyons.

Weather service officials estimate up to an inch of rain has fallen in these drainages in a short period of time, causing the flash floods to ensue.

In case of a flash flood, move to higher ground immediately. Avoid walking or driving through washes, dry river beds or drainages and don’t drive or walk through flood waters.

