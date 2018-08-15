Car smashed after driver fails to yield at Washington City intersection

Written by Spencer Ricks
August 15, 2018

WASHINGTON CITY — After his car was totaled in a collision Tuesday evening in Washington City, the uninjured driver walked away with a citation for failing to yield.

The front of a Chevrolet Malibu is crushed under the front of a Ford pickup truck after the driver of the Malibu failed to yield while turning left at an intersection in Washington City, Utah, Aug. 14, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

The man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu south on Main Street when he attempted to turn left in front of a Ford pickup truck traveling north through the Telegraph Street intersection at about 6:30 p.m., said Lt. Jason Williams, public information officer for Washington City Police Department.

The truck hit the Malibu, causing the front of the sedan to crumple under the front of the truck. Airbags were deployed, but there were no injuries to either driver or any passengers in the vehicles.

After a quick investigation, the driver of the Malibu was cited for failure to yield right away, Williams said.

Northbound traffic on Main Street and westbound traffic on Telegraph Street was blocked for over 30 minutes as the wrecked vehicles were removed from the scene.

Washington City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

