TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | Aug. 17-19

Art

Friday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Date Night at the Art Museum | Admission: $5 per person | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Astrophotography | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | August Gallery Show at the DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Campus and Community Business Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. | Ekam World Peace Festival | Admission: Free, register here . | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.

Entertainment

Friday, 8:30 p.m. | “Matilda” | Admission: $29-$106 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Cinderella” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Hello Dolly” | Admission: Adult $21, seniors and students $19, children $17 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main Street, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Food/crafts/vendors

Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Food Truck Roundup | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free | Location: IG Winery / Park Place Eatery, 45 West Center St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Boozy Brunch | Admission: Free | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Night | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Adults Only Black Light Paint Nite | Admission: $45; use code SUTAH for 35 percent off | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

