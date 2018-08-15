TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Mikayla Shoup
August 15, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | Aug. 17-19

Art

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Campus and Community Business Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. | Ekam World Peace Festival | Admission: Free, register here. | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.

Entertainment

  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. | “Matilda” | Admission: $29-$106 | Location:  Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Cinderella” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Hello Dolly” | Admission: Adult $21, seniors and students $19, children $17 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main Street, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Family

  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Movie in the Park: The Greatest Showman | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Veterans Park, 111 N. 100 East, Washington City.
  • Friday, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Kids pasta class | Admission: $25 | Location: Harmons Neighborhood Grocer, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Family Days | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Iron County Fair: Mud Bog | Admission: adults $9, seniors and children $5 | Location: Iron County Fairgrounds, E. 400 South, Parowan.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Free Movie in the Park – “Coco” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Food/crafts/vendors

  • Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Food Truck Roundup | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free | Location: IG Winery / Park Place Eatery, 45 West Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Boozy Brunch | Admission: Free | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Music

  • Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. PDT | The Randy Anderson Band with Kendra Daniels | Admission: Free; must be 21 or older | Location: Virgin River Hotel and Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Live Music by Art Cowles | Admission: Free | Location: The Grille at Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Sunday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Live Music – Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Live band “Closure” | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Live Performance: Aireene Espiritu | Admission: $12 | Off the Cuff Improv Theatre, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Live music by Kenny Russell | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.

Nightlife/social  

  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Night | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Adults Only Black Light Paint Nite | Admission: $45; use code SUTAH for 35 percent off | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sports

