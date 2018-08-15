FBI seeks help in identifying man seen in child sex exploitation video

Written by Mori Kessler
August 15, 2018
FBI agent | Photo courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

An FBI flier asking for information on the identity of “John Doe 40,” who may have information about a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. | Image courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

Called “John Doe 40,” the unidentified man was with the child in a video that caught the notice of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October, according to an FBI press release issued Wednesday.

The man is described as a white, heavyset male with dark-colored hair between the ages of 30 and 40. He is heard speaking English in the video, according to the FBI.

The man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information concerning the man can submit a tip on the FBI website or call the tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

Read more: FBI seeks public’s help identifying 11 individuals seen in sexually explicit images of children

Persons being sought by law enforcement are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

