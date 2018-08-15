Crash reduces southbound I-15 traffic to single lane south of Kanarraville

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 36 has been reduced to a single lane following a vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

ABout six miles south of Kanarraville traffic is being diverted around the crash, causing a few minutes delay in traffic, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Details of the crash have yet to be confirmed, though radio traffic indicated it may have involved a single-vehicle rollover around 6:40 p.m.

Heavy rain has been reported in the area.

UDOT anticipates reopening the closed lane around 8:15 p.m.

