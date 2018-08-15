March 30, 1949 – Aug. 11, 2018

Marsha Lynne Blake Gubler, age 69, returned to her heavenly Father on Aug. 11, 2018. She passed away at her home in Santa Clara, Utah. She was born March 30, 1949, in St. George to James Gordon Blake and Della Leola Stimpson Blake. Marsha Lynne married Keith Alvin Gubler on Aug. 12, 1967, in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married for 51 years.

Marsha Lynne grew up in St. George and enjoyed spending time with her family and tending to the family livestock on the Arizona Strip and Kolob Mountain. She enjoyed caring for the dogie lambs that her dad would bring home. She graduated from Dixie High School and loved participating in plays and band and was very talented on the french horn and piano. Marsha Lynne also enjoyed and was very talented in reading and writing poetry.

Marsha Lynne met her husband Keith in 1965. Soon after marriage, Keith was drafted and sent to Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington, for basic training. She then followed him to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, for his advanced training. Following advanced training, they moved to Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he served active duty the next 18 months as a military police officer. They enjoyed touring Europe together while stationed in Germany.

Keith and Marsha Lynne have six children, three of whom preceded her in death. Their first child was stillborn in Vienna, Austria, the second child, Brian, passed away after three short months, and the third child that predeceased her, Teralee, passed away at age 10. Even through all her trials and heartaches with the loss of three of her children, she felt privileged to raise three healthy children. She loved being a mother and grandmother to her 16 grandchildren.

Marsha Lynne was a devoted member of the LDS church and held many positions, including Primary and Relief Society president. She enjoyed serving three missions with Keith for the church in Adam-ondi-Ahman, Missouri, and twice in Martins Cove, Wyoming. Marsha Lynne’s most prize possessions were her family and her membership in the church.

Marsha Lynne was preceded in death by her parents James Gordon Blake and Della Leola Stimpson Blake; her brothers Jay and Gary Blake; and sister Vida Albright. She is survived by her husband Keith; children Brandon (Lori) Gubler, Shalyn (Lincoln) Coombs and Phillip (Debbie) Gubler; and sisters Jelaine Shrum and Velaine Turnbull.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m., at the Santa Clara LDS chapel, 3040 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.