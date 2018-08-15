May 27, 1932 – Aug. 10, 2018

Dolores Edith Coe Griffin, 86, passed away Aug. 10, 2018. She was born May 27, 1932, in Albany, New York, to Samuel G. Coe and Flora Smith Coe. She married Clyde Lewis Griffin, June 20, 1954, in Albany.

She loved growing up close to her family in Albany where several aunts and uncles lived within a six-block radius. As one of only three children in the extended family, she was spoiled by many doting aunts and uncles, with whom she enjoyed many family outings along the Hudson River.

After graduating high school, she attended Albany Business College, where she graduated with honors. Trips to New York City with friends were commonplace. During one particular trip she met a handsome young airman at Coney Island named Clyde Griffin, from Utah. From that point on, her life out west was set.

She broke with family tradition and moved out west but promised to visit every year. She faithfully kept that promise, bringing her ever-growing family back to beautiful upstate New York each year.

Out west the family started off in California and eventually settled in Utah. By that time her family had grown to a husband and four boys, mom was hopelessly outnumbered. As her sons grew, grandchildren came into her life and they were her pride and joy. She loved being a grandma and the grandkids loved spending time with her. She made each one feel special and like they were her favorite.

After losing her husband 24 years ago, she filled her time with gardening, cooking, traveling and of course visiting her grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her four sons: Craig, Wes (Becky), Brian, and Mark (Trudi); her 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, family and friends.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 17, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main Street, Lehi, Utah.

Graveside services will be held immediately following at the Lehi City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Primary Children’s Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Primary Children's Hospital.