MISSING: Authorities search for hiker missing since Monday in Zion National Park

Composite image for missing hiker Maurice 'Moe" Harris, who has been missing in Zion National Park since Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a hiker who went missing Monday in Zion National Park.

Updated August 15, 10:18 a.m.: Aly Baltrus from Zion National Park said that Harris, from northern Utah, was reported overdue by a friend who dropped Harris off near the East Rim Monday at about 4 p.m., with plans to get together a few hours later. Once Harris failed to show up at the Weeping Rock shuttle stop as planned, the friend contacted park officials late Monday night and a search was mobilized for Tuesday morning.

A helicopter deployed from the Grand Canyon was brought in to search the area in the event Harris took a wrong turn during the hike, and were unable to locate him after an extensive aerial search. Later that evening the Utah Department of Public Safety took over the aerial search using a thermal imaging equipment that can detect any heat signatures, Baltrus said, but none were detected.

The Utah DPS helicopter returned to the park Wednesday morning to continue the aerial search for Harris, along with more than 40 ground searchers who are in the area as this update publishes.

Maurice “Moe” Harris, 47, was last seen hiking near the East Rim in Zion National Park. The Kane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams were called in to search for the man, and a missing person poster was released by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

According to a witness, the Utah Department of Public Safety was called in for aerial support, providing a helicopter which was deployed to the area Wednesday morning to assist in the search for the missing man.

Harris is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing either a dark green T-shirt with a picture of a bear and “Right to arm bears” printed on the front or a white tank top that was worn underneath the T-shirt, along with dark colored shorts and a blue “Navy SeaBees” hat with a Go-Pro strapped over it. He was also carrying a large camera case and mono pod.

Harris reportedly had an unknown amount of water, candy and snacks with him but no extra clothing, lights or other safety equipment with him when he left for the park. Search teams have a shoe print belonging to Harris, which has a pentagon shape imprint in the middle and is thought to be size 11.

According to Kane County Emergency Dispatch, Harris is still missing as this report publishes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-2349.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

