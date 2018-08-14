Fight in Veyo results in hospital trip, aggravated assault charges

A stock image shows a person getting arrested | Photo by BrianAJackson/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Washington City man was charged with aggravated assault for a fight last week that sent a man to the hospital with “substantial injuries.”

The man claiming to be the victim said he was assaulted by Joseph Slater, 30, and another man in Veyo last Wednesday, according to a probable cause statement. Slater, had been arrested in an unrelated incident Friday and was in the Purgatory Correctional Facility when interviewed by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy about the assault case.

Deputy Daniel Montgomery asked Slater about the incident in which, “the victim stated Joseph and another adult make had assaulted him by striking him multiple times and kicking (him) while he was on the ground.”

According to the original incident report, “there were substantial injuries to the victim’s face and head and the victim was transported to (Dixie Regional Medical Center) to be treated,” Montgomery wrote in the probable cause statement.

During the follow-up interview, Slater told Montgomery he had been involved in the Veyo incident. He said the man who was sent to the hospital “was acting crazy and an argument broke out” and started hitting him, and he started to hit back in self-defense.

A man who was with Slater at the time tackled the alleged victim and began fighting with him as well. While the two were fighting on the ground, Slater told the deputy he kicked the alleged victim in the head.

“(With) the injuries sustained by (the victim) and the amount of force used by Joseph during the fight, Joseph is seen as the aggressor and is being charged with aggravated assault,” according to the statement.

Under Utah law, a third-degree felony can result in a prison term of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Slater was scheduled to appear in 5th District Court Monday, according to court records.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

