May 22, 1948 – Aug. 10, 2018

Joseph Michael Calabrese, 70, passed away Aug. 10, 2018, in the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins. He was born May 22, 1948, in Alhambra, California, to Mikel and Leona Calabrese.

After graduating from Alhambra High School in 1966, Joe joined the United States Air Force, where he served in Vietnam as an aircraft electrician. He went on to earn a degree in computer engineering while raising a family.

Joe retired as senior systems analyst for the Panda Restaurant Group in Southern California in 2015. Retirement brought Joe and his wife, Dixie, to Southern Utah.

Joe’s hobbies included the sport of flying through Cable Airport in Upland, California. As a member of the Pomona Valley Pilots Association, he, along with our family/grandchildren, volunteered for their airshows for the past 15 years.

Joe also volunteered his time giving back to the community through The City of Hope Cancer Research Center and volunteering in a reading program in the city schools.

This humble and kind gentle giant will be missed immensely.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dixie Cade-Calabrese; his loyal dog, Beau, who shared his pillow for the past 11 years; sons Michael (Christine) Calabrese, James (Shirley) Calabrese, and Jeremy (Wendy) Alvarez; daughter Jill (Ralph) Flores; and grandchildren Joey Calabrese, Isabella Flores, Hannah Calabrese, Lily Calabrese, Lucas Calabrese, Jase Alvarez, Tristan Alvarez, Scarlett Calabrese, Haley Calabrese. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Alyssa Alvarez.

Funeral services

A funeral Mass with military honors to follow will be held Wednesday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. at the St. George Catholic Church located at 259 W. 200 North.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd.

Interment will be in Central Cemetery, Central, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in memory of Joe to the Southern Utah Veterans Home, Ivins Utah.