Driver runs stop sign, collides with pickup truck in intersection

WASHINGTON CITY — A driver ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jason Williams, public information officer for Washington City Police, said the initial call came in at approximately 7:40 a.m., reporting a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 20 East and 3090 South streets.

The vehicles involved were a white Mitsubishi passenger car and a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

“The Mitsubishi was southbound on 20 East,” Williams said. “She failed to stop and yield the right of way to a white Tacoma pickup truck that was westbound on 3090 South.”

Williams said there were two people in each vehicle; the Mitsubishi was driven by an adult female with an adult male passenger, while the Toyota truck had two female juveniles.

Although there were some minor injuries related to seat belts and airbags, those injuries were treated at the scene, and nobody was transported to the hospital.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was cited for a stop sign violation, Williams said.

Although the juvenile driver was not at fault, Williams added a safety reminder for motorists as area schools are back in session this week.

“This is the first few days of school starting, so we do have an increase in traffic flow on the roadways,” he said. “We just encourage all drivers to be patient, slow down and be mindful that they are going to have some delays due to the kids being in these areas, and just that everybody (should) just be a little bit more patient while they drive.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

