Feb. 26, 1955 – Aug. 12, 2018

Beth-Anne Porter Massaro ended her earthly journey Aug. 12, 2018. She was born in Murray, Utah, Feb. 26, 1955, to Garth R. Porter and Beth Jordan Porter.

She was raised in Murray as part of a big family of four sons and three daughters. She graduated from Murray High School where she lettered in marching band. She later attended Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, where she obtained a degree in nursing and spent many years as a registered nurse helping and healing others.

While attending college she met and married the love of her life, John A. Massaro. They were married June 12, 1981, in the Provo, Utah, temple. A short time later Beth-Anne and John made St. George, Utah, their home, where they raised eight children together.

Beth-Anne was a devoted wife, mother and friend, and like the lighthouses she enjoyed collecting she was a beacon of light to those around her. She had an unshakable testimony of Jesus Christ and devoted many years of service in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including two full-time missions abroad with her eternal companion, John, in Malaga, Spain, and Panama City, Panama. She also served as a family history expert and was the family archivist for both the Porters and the Massaros.

Beth-Anne loved her family. She cherished her children and grandchildren. She was a giver and spent much of her life in the service of the people she loved and her fellow man. She volunteered for many years in the Boys Scouts of America organization where she was an honored recipient of the Silver Beaver award.

She was known for being a gifted renovator and could fix anything she set her mind to – vacuums, toys, dishwashers, lawn mowers, all kinds of things. She was an innovative problem-solver and most of what she worked on was in the service of others.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Jessica Anne and son Patrick Erin. She is survived by her husband, John A. Massaro; her mother, Beth Jordan Porter; her siblings, Edwin Porter, Ralph Porter, Ronald Porter, Becky Hunter, Santa Claus (David) Porter, and Merrilynn Rosvall; her children, Thann Massaro, Jared Teeter, John G. Massaro, Janis Massaro, Joseph Massaro and Dorothy Massaro; and her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m., at the LDS Ward, 820 North Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., and on Thursday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery, Santa Clara, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.