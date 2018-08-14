Oct. 6, 1925 – Aug. 11, 2018

Ada Mae Rodgers Gardner, 92, passed away Aug. 11, 2018, Washington, Utah. She was born Oct. 6, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bert Huish Rodgers and Mary Bernice Peterson Rodgers.

She attended school in Star Valley, Wyoming, until she moved to Provo, Utah, where she graduated from high school.

Ada married Bruce Low Gardner, July 10, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Two boys: Deter and Kimball (Pam) and two girls: Eko (Kevin) and Jane were born to Low and Ada.

Ranching and outfitting for the majority of their marriage, Ada was the cook, a guide, catered weddings, organized class reunions and holiday parties. She was a nurse and held other jobs while raising her family and running the ranch.

Ada was known for her cooking and for her Dutch oven cooking. She made and sold quilts and loved to crochet. She was a rodeo queen coach and adviser and was proud of the girls that she worked with.

As an active and loving member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was a Stake Relief Society president, Ward Relief Society president for 22 years and held many other church callings. She continued her service through temple work.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Bernice; stepfather, Herb Schwab; husband, Low; brothers, Bert and Scott; sisters, Rhea and Valine; three stepbrothers: Dele, Wayne and Reed Schwab; and grandson, Jed. She is survived by her sister, Ann; her children; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Her family was the most important thing in her life, followed by her friends, her garden and her cat. We will miss her and want everyone to pay her love and friendship forward.

Funeral services

Burial will be in the Afton, Wyoming, city cemetery, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m.

A memorial service will be held in October in Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

