You can help at-risk kids start the school year feeling good about themselves

ST. GEORGE — As school is starting in Southern Utah and parents are getting kids all the supplies they need and new clothes for the first day, it’s important to remember that many kids will struggle just to have the basic hygiene products they need to start the day feeling good about themselves.

Along these lines, Washington County School District has partnered with United Way Dixie to ask the community for donations for at-risk youth in Washington County.

Mike Carr, homeless liaison of the Washington County School District Foundation, said over 800 homeless youth live within the boundaries of the Washington County School District. There is a need to support these children and assist in providing living and educational essentials.

All supplies can be donated at any Stephen Wade dealership including Mercedes-Benz of St. George. Among the items in need are backpacks, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash, bars of soap and deodorant.

United Way Dixie will disburse the supplies to the Washington County School District and will be distributed to the students in need. Youth staying in shelters will receive a backpack with a hygiene kit and school supplies for the new school year.

Donations will be accepted at any Stephen Wade dealership until Aug. 31.

