Here’s how you can represent Southern Utah in the ‘Nature All Around Us’ photo contest

SALT LAKE CITY — Nature is all around us in Utah’s cities and towns, and the Natural History Museum of Utah is looking for people to capture those natural urban wonders in photographic form.

The Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City is looking for pictures of the wild plants and animals that are part of the community for the “Nature All Around Us” photo contest to be displayed in an exhibition about nature in Utah’s cities and towns. Winning entries will be displayed in this special exhibition in celebration of the museum’s 50th anniversary in October 2019.

“Wild plants and animals live in our backyards, parks and even our downtowns,” the museum says on its website. “Look closely at a crack in the sidewalk, peer into the trees in a parking lot or kneel beside the pond at the golf course and you’ll discover nature.”

All contest entries will be showcased in an online gallery accompanying the exhibition. Capture an image that includes both wild and urban elements, and you might have a winner.

The Nature All Around Us photo contest is open to photographers of all levels. Submissions from kids are welcome – the museum is reserving about 25 percent of the space in the photo exhibit for entries from minors.

Photographers are asked to get outside and take pictures of nature in their Utah-based community. All entries must be submitted to the Nature All Around Us photo contest by Sept. 4.

Learn how to format your photo and read the contests rules at the photo contest website. Photos may be submitted online on the museum website.

