Failure to yield at stop sign results in crash, Jeep rollover

Written by Mikayla Shoup
August 13, 2018

ST. GEORGE — Failure to yield at a stop sign Monday resulted in a rollover collision at the intersection of 20 East and South Nichols Peak Road in Washington City, according to police.

A Jeep Wrangler rests on its side after a crash at 20 East and South Nichols Peak Road, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 13, 2018 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

At approximately 9:40 a.m., the driver of a white Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling west on Nickles Peak Road failed to yield at the intersection after stopping at a stop sign and crashed into a white Jeep Wrangler that was heading south on 20 East, Washington City Police Lieutenant Jason Williams said. The crash caused the Jeep to roll over on its side.

Both drivers involved were female juveniles and were wearing their seat belts. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Cruze was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.

