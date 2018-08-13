Former school counselor gets jail time in sexual misconduct case

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A former school counselor was sentenced last week to jail time for engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Heidi Tasso, 50, pleaded guilty in June to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

5th District Judge John W. Walton on Thursday ordered Tasso to serve 120 days in the Purgatory Correctional Facility followed by 36 months probation.

Tasso also must serve 200 hours of community service, pay $6,100 in restitution and register as a sex offender.

The charge stems from a June 2, 2008, incident while Tasso was employed at Millcreek High School.

She and the teen had a sexual encounter at Tasso’s home, according to court documents.

Tasso was originally hired by the Washington County School District in 1998. District officials learned about allegations against Tasso in September 2015 and launched an investigation. She resigned nine days later.

A St. George Police investigation into the 2008 incident began in June 2016.

In November 2014, Tasso received a Human Rights Activist award at the annual Utah School Counselor Association Conference at Dixie State University. Recipients of the award are chosen based on nominations from colleagues for “understanding cultural differences and supporting the underserved student population.”

