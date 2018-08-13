Alleged assault with knife puts 1 man in jail, the other in hospital

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Hurricane man is in jail following an alleged assault that put another man in the hospital.

Around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of an assault in LaVerkin. A man who was identified as victim in the case had lacerations on his face and hand and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to a probable cause statement written by Deputy Cory Norman.

“The victim and a witness said that Saxon Stoker stopped by their residence and had gotten into an argument with the victim,” Norman wrote. “The victim was hit by Saxon in the face and the victim believes Saxon used a knife.”

Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, he was taken into surgery at Dixie Regional and remained there while police located and arrested Stoker, a 32-year old Hurricane resident.

Stoker was found at an address in Hurricane and was outside a residence when deputies arrived. He ran into the backyard, but came out after deputies told him to do so and he was taken into custody, according to the probable cause statement.

Stoker was taken to the Purgatory Correctional Facility and charged with a third-degree felony for aggravated assault involving a weapon.

He was set to appear in 5th District Court before Judge G. Michael Westfall Monday afternoon.

Under Utah law, a third-degree felony can result in a prison term of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

