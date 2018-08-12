Flooded again! Several homes on Main Street in Washington awash after Saturday afternoon storm

WASHINGTON CITY — Several homes along Main Street in Washington City were flooded again late Saturday afternoon.
The area was flooded July 13 when mud and silt washed down the street from Buena Vista Boulevard to Telegraph Road. Although the damage wasn’t as severe this time, at least one residence was inundated with 6 inches of water and mud.
“The city keeps saying they’re going to do something, but they haven’t,” an area resident said early Sunday morning as he surveyed the flooded front yard of his home on Main Street, which is closest to an underpass beneath Interstate 15 where water from the northern side was funneled down the street. Sandbags failed to hold back the deluge that washed into the muddy yard and home.
“It’s just as bad,” he said. “Oh well. We’ll just have to clean it up again.”
Chief Jim Keith of the Washington City Police Department said several homes along the street were flooded because they are situated below the road grade.
“We had a lot of streets closed briefly because of the sheer volume of water that came down in a short time,” he said. “Reports said we got around an inch in a 30-35 minute period.”
He said there were no personal injuries.
A retention pond and street on the north side of the interstate at the intersection of Main and Buena Vista were clogged with mud where a backhoe sat nearby. Several piles of mud remained Sunday morning after being scraped off the street by city workers.
“They’ll be out there today and probably tomorrow clearing that up,” Keith said Sunday morning.
After the July flooding, most homes along Main Street were protected by barriers of sandbags, which mitigated the damage Saturday afternoon.
The afternoon storm, with heavy winds, dumped a half inch of rain in some areas of Ivins and Santa Clara as well, but no flooding or damages were reported.
One way for Washington City to help resolve this flooding would be to build an Interchange at Main & I-15.
Part of the design phase would be to solve this flooding once and for all as part of a larger ~$25 million dollar project.
A large box culvert (?) or something could be built with this project to intercept these flood waters and prevent future flooding.
Is it possible that it would render an interchange unusable for a good chunk of the monsoon season?
The best option would be 300 E. I don’t understand why the city can’t see that the 2nd busiest road in Washington City should go straight to the freeway. They need to fix the flooding issue but having a huge amount of traffic travel down main street then have to make a left turn and go three blocks on Telegraph to get to Washington fields road is stupid. The goal is to reduce congestion on telegraph and fix traffic issues.
The Santa Clara came up pretty good but for a brief time.
This Washington City at its finest,
They will support a golf course that will not allow bikes on the trails and will not
support any bikes in the green springs area, but will allow Main street to be above grade, or above
property owners property so rain will keep flooding homes,
Washington city and especially Green Springs is a huge black eye for the greater Saint George area,
What a embarassment.
Lot of construction upstream of this intersection, seems to me the City is more interested in the interchange than fixing this problem that seems to suddenly cropped up. Waiting for people to beg for the interchange, are we?
Only a cynic would suggest that Washington City is going to usurp the interchange against the wishes of the residents instead of fixing an ongoing problem!
How much federal money will this interchange inject into Washington? Purely for research purposes, of course!