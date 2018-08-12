‘Food Truck Roundup’ comes to Green Gate Village

Composite image courtesy of Green Gate Village with Food Truck Roundup logo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The historic Green Gate Village in downtown St. George is holding a “Food Truck Roundup,” bringing some of Southern Utah’s best food trucks all together Friday from 5-9 p.m.

Live music and ambiance lighting will accompany the cool setting that the historic village has to offer. The public is invited to come get a taste of a variety of great-tasting food available for purchase.

According to event organizers, the following six food trucks have confirmed their participation:

Virgin Berri.

Pineapple Express.

Chicago Don’s.

Havana Cabana.

El Senor T’s Taco truck.

Come and Get It.

Green Gate Village is an historic shopping village located at 76 West Tabernacle St. in the heart of downtown St. George. It features stores such as Scout and Cloth, Twisted Silver, Cosy House and Gift, The Barbers of Green Gate, Judd’s General Store, Book Bungalow, Chef Alfredo’s and the historic Pratt House, with more businesses coming soon.

Green Gate Village has the longest-running business (Judd’s General Store) and the oldest home (Orson Pratt House) in St. George. Events are held in the village throughout the year.

Event details

What: Green Gate Village’s “Food Truck Roundup.”

When: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Green Gate Village, 76 West Tabernacle St., St. George.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews