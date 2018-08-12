Car vs. pole causes power outage in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY — A car crash took down a power pole in Washington Sunday evening, causing a power outage for the area.
Washington City Police, Washington City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash at 400 N. Main Street involving a red passenger car at 6:23 p.m.
The car sustained front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. The power pole was knocked to the ground, and emergency responders directed traffic away from the area of the crash.
A technician from the Washington City Power Department is currently working on restoring power as of Sunday evening.
A representative from the Power Department said he’s unsure of how many people are affected by the outage and when power will be back on.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
