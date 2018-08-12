Car vs. pole causes power outage in Washington City

Written by Markee Heckenliable
August 12, 2018
The scene of a crash that caused a power pole to fall down and a power outage in Washington City, Utah, Aug. 12, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A car crash took down a power pole in Washington Sunday evening, causing a power outage for the area.

A power pole lies on the ground after a car crash in Washington City, Utah, Aug. 12, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

Washington City Police, Washington City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash at 400 N. Main Street involving a red passenger car at 6:23 p.m.

The car sustained front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene. The power pole was knocked to the ground, and emergency responders directed traffic away from the area of the crash.

A technician from the Washington City Power Department is currently working on restoring power as of Sunday evening.

A representative from the Power Department said he’s unsure of how many people are affected by the outage and when power will be back on.

