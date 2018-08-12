Crews battle truck fire on I-15 near Bunkerville

Crews respond to a truck fire on Interstate 15, Clark County, Nev., Aug. 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A truck hauling a trailer burst into flames on Interstate 15 in Nevada Sunday morning.

Crews from Mesquite Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department responded to the blaze at approximately 10:30 a.m. PDT near Bunkerville at mile marker 110 on southbound I-15.

The truck was fully engulfed in flames and billowed with black smoke.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before the attached camp trailer caught fire, according to Mesquite Fire and Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

The truck appeared to be a total loss and was charred inside and out.

Ryan Thornton of Mesquite Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of fidnings.

