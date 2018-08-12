Violent rollover traps driver in SUV, causing serious injuries

A white SUV is severely damaged after a rollover on Old Highway 91 Saturday night, Mohave County, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 32-year-old man was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a rollover trapped him inside his SUV in Mohave County, Arizona, Saturday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. MST, emergency responders, firefighters and medical personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle rollover on Old Highway 91 near mile marker 2, just north of the Arizona-Nevada border, on report of the driver reportedly trapped inside of a white GMC Yukon.

A helicopter crew from Mercy Air also responded due to the severity of the crash, according an official from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District.

Upon arrival, emergency medical personnel found the man semiconscious and trapped near the back seat of the SUV after the vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Using extrication equipment, firefighters were able to free the man who was then treated at the scene by EMTs for head and face trauma and a fractured arm.

The driver was stabilized and loaded into the medical helicopter for transport to Dixie Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Due to initial reports claiming that one of the SUV’s occupants was ejected during the crash, firefighters, deputies and EMTs spent nearly two hours performing a large sweep of the area to make sure there wasn’t a passenger lying injured along the roadway.

After an extensive search, emergency responders determined that the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant at the time of the crash.

The multiagency response included personnel from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, Mesquite Fire and Rescue, Mercy Air and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

