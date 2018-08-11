Bryce Canyon hosts bike ride, fly-in and car show during end-of-summer bash

"Fly-in and Car Show," Bryce Canyon Airport, Bryce Canyon City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Bryce Canyon Fly-in and Car Show, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — With the end of summer approaching, Bryce Canyon City is hosting family-friendly events that are free to the public: a fly-in and car show as well as a bike ride.

Before the summer is officially over, one last weekend adventure hosted by Bryce Canyon City kicks off Aug. 24 with an outdoor movie in the park on the front lawn of the Best Western Plus/Ruby’s lnn at 25 S. Main St.

On Aug. 25, the second annual “Canyon 2 Canyon” bike ride will take place in the morning, followed by the fifth annual “Fly-in and Car Show” that will run through the afternoon.

“When school is about to be in session, coming to Southern Utah is perfect as the crowds have died down at the parks, hotel and camping rates start to drop and the communities hold great festivities,” said Lance Syrett, general manager of Ruby’s Inn.

The fly-in and car show starts at 11 a.m. at the Bryce Canyon Airport, 450 N. Airport Road, and check-in begins at 10 a.m., with many activities that take place until 3 p.m.

There will be 30-50 cars showcased, along with activities that include exploring the airport and seeing Warbirds, watching the static plane displays, enjoying music and indulging on food from various vendors.

The car show will include drawings and giveaways to win prizes, including a camping package and a car-show package, along with items such as camping chairs, lounge chairs, canopies, a camp chef and many others.

Tye Ramsay, manager at Bryce Canyon Airport, this year’s end of summer event will be better than ever, with the car show and bike ride joining forces “to provide an entire weekend of fun.”

Visitors can experience the red-rock beauty of Southern Utah firsthand while riding a bike at the Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride hosted by Bryce Canyon City and the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association.

Registration for the 17-mile ride opens at 6:50 a.m. near the Bryce Canyon Shuttle Station, located at 165 S. Main St. Registration is free and includes a T-shirt, raffle card and prizes.

Riders have a choice among three starting locations: Inspiration Point, located inside Bryce Canyon, Ruby’s Inn or from the top of Red Canyon.

Bike rentals are also available at the Bryce Canyon Sinclair Station at 105 S. Main St.

Ruby’s Inn will provide shuttles with trailers to take riders and their bikes to each of the three starting points, and participants will be picked up from Red Canyon.

The first shuttle leaves at 7 a.m. and runs every 20 minutes until noon when it makes its last pickup of riders from Red Canyon.

Riders who start at Inspiration Point will have to pay an entrance fee into Bryce Canyon National Park, which can be done at the Bryce Canyon Shuttle Station at 165 S. Main St. Closing ceremonies will take place at 12:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Fly-In and Car Show and the Canyon 2 Canyon bike ride event, click here.

Events details

What: “Canyon 2 Canyon” bike ride.

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 6:50 a.m. | A free movie night will take place Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bryce Canyon Ruby’s Inn, 26 S. Main St., Bryce Canyon City.

Cost: Free.

Register: Online or at the check-in table on the day of the ride.

What: “Fly-in and Car Show”

When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m.

Where: Bryce Canyon Airport, 450 N Airport Road, Bryce Canyon City.

Cost: Free.

Register: Online or at the check-in table on the day of show.

