Don’t miss out on ‘Mayhem in Mesquite XV’; seats still available

Written by Jeff Richards
August 11, 2018
File photo for illustration shows Maria Jose Favela dodging a kick from Eliza Rushton during "Mayhem in Mesquite XIV," Mesquite, Nev., May 19, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — There’s still time to get seats for Mesquite Gaming’s mixed martial arts amateur fighting championship event. ‘Mayhem in Mesquite XV’ takes place Saturday inside the CasaBlanca Events Center at CasaBlanca Resort.

File photo shows Luis Camacho delivering a punch at Jose Bonifez in the 145-pound class at “Mayhem in Mesquite XIV,” Mesquite, Nev., May 19, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Saturday’s lineup features three fighters from the St. George area, all representing the same gym, Fusion MMA and Jiu Jitsu. Morgun Colledge has a 2-1 record and will be fighting in the 135-pound weight class. Two other St. George fighters will be making their Tuff-n-Uff debuts: Hyrum Labaron in the 135-pound weight class and Kori Kamachi in the 205-pound class.

In partnership with Barry Meyer’s World-Famous Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA, Saturday’s card features fighters from gyms in surrounding areas, including Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California, plus Mexico and Florida.

Tickets for Mayhem in Mesquite XV start at $15 and doors open at 6 p.m. PDT (7 p.m. MDT), with the first fight starting at 7 p.m. PDT. The afterparty starts at 9:30 p.m. PDT. More information is available on the CasaBlanca Entertainment calendar.

For more information about Mesquite Gaming visit their website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Event details

  • What: ‘Mayhem in Mesquite XV.’
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 11, doors open at 6 p.m. PDT (7 p.m MDT).
  • Where: CasaBlanca Events Center, CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Cost: General admission, $15; VIP seating, $30. Purchase tickets online or by calling 800-585-3737.

