Take cover: Powerful hailstorm moving over Washington County

In this file photo, hail pours down in Santa Clara, Utah, Sept. 4, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Washington County in effect until 7:30 p.m. MDT.

At 6:52 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located by weather spotters over Santa Clara moving west at 40 mph.

The National Weather Service is warning of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the National Weather Service warns. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.”

Locations impacted include St George, Washington City, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, Motoqua, Bloomington, Gunlock, Veyo and Snow Canyon State Park.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

