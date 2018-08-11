Police seek assistance locating girl believed to be with noncustodial parent

Ariana Bozeman, shown in this undated photo, is believed to be with her noncustodial mother in Nevada | Photo courtesy of Enoch City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Enoch City Police issued an advisory Saturday asking for assistance in locating a 10-year-old girl who is believed to be with her noncustodial parent.

Ariana Bozeman is listed as missing by authorities and is believed to be in Las Vegas or Henderson, Nevada, with her mother, Dawn Marie Closson, and the mother’s significant other, Allen Tyrone Johnson.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that she’s in danger,” Enoch City Police Chief Jackson Ames told Cedar City News.

The girl’s father was granted sole physical custody of the girl in Fifth District Court in Cedar City in June, and she was to be turned over to him by court order.

“The noncustodial parent, Dawn Closson, fled the state of Utah in violation of the civil court order,” Ames said. “Because she didn’t turn over her daughter to the father, the judge issued an emergency order to pick up the minor child.

“We are working with the County Attorney’s Office, and they’re reviewing this case to see if a crime was committed and whether any charges would be filed.”

Anyone with information about Ariana’s or Closson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Enoch City Police Department at 435-586-9445.

