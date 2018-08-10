Nevada Open to feature $140,000 prize purse; registration now open

Composite stock image, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Featuring a $140,000 prize purse, Nevada’s longest-running professional golf tournament, the Nevada Open, is set to take place Nov. 6-8, and registration is now open. This year, the 54-hole event will be played on Mesquite Gaming’s most prestigious courses, the CasaBlanca Golf Club and Palms Golf Club.

“Mesquite Gaming is proud to once again host an amazing tournament with more than four decades of history,” Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming, said in a press release. “At $140,000, the purse is lucrative and we’re looking forward to seeing the top professional golfers from around the country come and enjoy all our resort destination has to offer.”

In addition to the $140,000 purse, Mesquite Gaming and sponsor Mesquite Resort Association are excited to announce prizes will also be awarded for the Pro-Am and amateur competitions. Back for the third year, the Pro-Am is scheduled for Nov. 5 at The Palms Golf Club.

The Pro-Am will feature a special prize purse for professionals and amateur golfers. Professionals can bring their own amateur team or Nevada Open officials will pair interested professionals with a team of three amateurs. Registration for the Pro-Am is also now open.

The events are free to all spectators. The entry fee for the Nevada Open for nonaffiliated professionals is $725. The fee for PGA of America golf professionals is $500, while Southern Nevada PGA of America professionals are offered a rate of $450. Amateurs are welcome to compete for an entry fee of $350, and players can submit an application online.

The tournament committee will review all amateur applications, and those who solidify a spot in the field will be contacted personally. All entry fees include accommodations for three nights at CasaBlanca Resort.

For more information, registration and reservations, visit the Casablanca Resort Nevada Open webpage.

