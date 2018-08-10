Southern Utah weekend weather forecast: Wildfires continue to spread haze; thunderstorms possible

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of Southern Utah includes widespread haze from active wildfires and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

With a hazardous weather warning in place for some areas of Southern Utah, officials are warning people of haze and reduced visibility generated by active wildfires in central Utah. And with possible rain in the forecast, remember to be safe when hiking.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current advisories and fire restrictions.

St. George

Friday

Forecast will be mostly sunny with a high of 104 and low of 75, with winds of 5-8 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. There will be widespread haze before noon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 102 and low of 75, with winds of 6-10 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. There will be widespread haze before noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 100 and low of 76, with calm wind. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 92 and low of 66, with winds of 8-10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and widespread haze before noon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89 and low of 66, with winds of 6-11 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and widespread haze before noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 87 and low of 64, with winds of 8 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Zion National Park

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 94 and low of 63, with winds of 6-8 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and widespread haze before noon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89 and low of 63, with winds of 5-9 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and widespread haze before noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88 and low of 62, with winds of 6 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Lake Powell

Friday

Friday’s forecast near the lake will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 and low of 51, with winds of 7 mph. There will be widespread haze throughout the day.

Saturday

Increasing clouds with a high of 76 and low of 51, with winds of 6 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and widespread haze before noon.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 75 and low of 49, with winds of 6 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two thirds of Utah.

Wildfires in California continue to bring hazy skies to Southern Utah, and active wildfires over central Utah will generate an extensive area of smoke for central and eastern Utah through Friday night. Reduced visibility is expected as a result of these fires.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop once again across the higher terrain of Southern Utah this afternoon. Gusty winds will be the main impact from this thunderstorm activity.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Fire managers ease restrictions for parts of southwest Utah while other restrictions remain in effect.

