FEATURE — Who says waffles are only for breakfast? St. George residents can savor the popular Belgian delights any time of day, thanks to Waffle Love.

Well-known known for its traveling food trucks, Waffle Love opened a new sit-down restaurant location on St. George’s Red Cliffs Drive last year.

Follow Sheldon and Lennon as they find plenty to like while the iron is hot in Episode 18 of “What’s on the Menu” in video above.

First, the duo sampled a dish called Dulce de Liege, featuring a waffle that has been dusted with cinnamon and sugar and topped with a fried ice cream ball, with whipped cream, strawberry and caramel sauce on top of that.

Next up came Chicken and Waffles, featuring hand-battered, deep fried chicken on top of a Liege waffle, accompanied by a syrup cup, as well as fire sauce.

Not to be outdone, the Chicken Avocado Tartine features a savory waffle topped with grilled chicken, provolone cheese, avocado, tomato and a sunny-side up egg.

Those three dishes sampled by Sheldon and Amber are just a few of the numerous offerings featured on Waffle Love’s diverse and tasty menu.

Waffle Love manager Zachary Hustad said the dough for the waffles is made fresh each day and rolled out by hand.

“We roll the dough in a pearl sugar that’s imported from Belgium, and that’s what gives it the special qualities and the sweet taste that we have,” he said. “What we do is we ferment it overnight, and that’s what makes it rise and gives it the thick and solid texture that it has. It’s a secret recipe that not even I know as a manager.”

Waffle Love prides itself on being a family-oriented company, Hustad said, adding that the employees “love people, and they love to give people the best experience.”

“One of the things that they strive for most is to help everyone to have a better outlook on life by the time they leave each of their stores.”

What’s on the Menu: Waffle Love | Brought to you by Camping World

Resources

Waffle Love | Location: 231 Red Cliffs Dr #102, St. George. (click for map) | Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (closes at 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays); closed Sundays. | Telephone: 435-673-6636 | Website | Facebook.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews