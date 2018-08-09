Docutah offers last 2 screenings leading up to annual film festival

Composite stock image | Inset photos courtesy of Docutah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The 2018 Docutah International Documentary Film Festival is almost here, and leading up to the big event in September, Docutah organizers are pleased to announce the screening of two films in August.

Presented in collaboration with the Sierra Club and the Center for the Arts in Kayenta, “Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom” will be playing at the Center for the Arts on Aug. 17. Tickets are $15.

In addition, Docutah will offer a free community screening of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” at the Eccles Fine Arts Center on the campus of Dixie State University on Aug. 24.

“Reinventing Power”

According to a press release from Docutah, “Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom” provides constructive information on an issue which confronts our world now.

The film takes viewers across the country to hear directly from the people making a clean energy future achievable. These individuals are working to rebuild what’s broken, rethink what’s possible and revitalize communities. These stories are proof that America does not need to choose between keeping our lights on and protecting our communities.

“Reinventing Power” underscores the notion that we don’t have to sacrifice jobs for a clean environment, the press release states. Supporting a clean energy future means building a better, more prosperous future for everyone. Over the film’s 50 minutes, viewers will meet people in eight states whose lives were changed by the renewable energy industry, while exploring various aspects of the clean energy industry from innovation to installation.

“Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom” will be playing Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, located at 881 Coyote Gulch Court in Ivins. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” is the story of Mr. Rogers, the unlikely television star who came into American homes and helped kids get through childhood. Entertainment magazine called the documentary film “a balm of kindness and empathy in divisive times.”

Mr. Rogers changed children’s TV forever. Using puppets and play to explore complex social issues – including race, disability, equality and tragedy – Fred Rogers helped form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Rogers’ ideal of good neighbors?

In “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Neville looks back on the legacy of Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood. Neville pays tribute to this legacy with the latest in his series of highly engaging, moving documentary portraits of essential American artists.

Phil Tuckett, professor of digital film at DSU and executive director of the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival, said in a press release that they were proud to collaborate with the Sundance Institute to present this “fine family film.”

“When we launched DOCUTAH in 2010, we gave ourselves a template for the future which has steadily attracted both filmmakers and audience to experience something unique – a window on the world, a global experience in the high desert,” Tuckett said. “It is privilege also to be recognized by Sundance Institute as a resource for our community.”

This special free screening of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” will be playing Aug. 24 at the Eccles Fine Arts Center on the campus of Dixie State University and will be followed by a Q&A with producer Nicholas Ma. Open seating at the Eccles is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 6 p.m.

2018 Docutah International Documentary Film Festival

This year’s festival runs from Sept. 3-8 and presents 68 films from 14 countries, four DOCTalk presentations and six special events. Information about all the films included in this year’s festival, special events and ticketing may be found at the Docutah website.

2018 Sundance Summer Film Series

Now in its 21st year, the Sundance Summer Film Series brings free outdoor screenings to cities around Utah. This year’s series features 11 screenings from June 16 to Aug. 26 in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Kamas and St. George. More information about the Summer Film Series can be found at the Sundance website.

