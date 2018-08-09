Nov. 16, 1957 – Aug. 6, 2018

Shelly Crosby Thomas blessed us with her spirit from 1957-2018.

On Aug. 6, 2018, Shelly returned to our heavenly Father peacefully in her sleep while surrounded by her loving family.

Shelly was born to Sharlene Jones Vail and Byron Jameson Crosby on Nov. 16, 1957. She will now watch over her wonderful husband, Tom Thomas; her sisters Cathee Neal (Steve), Suzie Chatlin (Mike), Lorie Steinke and Linda Crosby; her brothers Rob Crosby, Pat Crosby, and Ryan Crosby; Shelly’s seven children T.J. Thomas (Holly), Ron Gurule, Branden Thomas (Dusty), Jami Michie (Greg), Tyler Thomas (Tesha), Ricky Gurule (Shandee) and Ashley Flickinger (Tony). They will forever miss their mom’s beautiful smile. Shelly’s 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will carry on her light for future generations to be brightened by her love. She was preceded in death by her father Byron and her brother Scott Crosby.

She was happily married to her best friend, Tommy, for 25 years. In this life she was most proud of her husband and family and the way that her children grew to be compassionate and strong people. Shelly attended Salt Lake Community College and earned her associate degree in business, after which she become a full-time stay-at-home mother and wife – her proudest accomplishment in this life. We will forever miss her warmth and the happiness that came with being in her presence. For all who loved her, remember, she is only a thought away.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to her nurse Minnette and staff and all the people at Hurricane Health and Rehab who took loving care of our wife and mother.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

