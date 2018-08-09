Dec. 20, 1943 – Aug. 2, 2018

Ray Emerson Potter, age 74, passed away peacefully from complications related to cancer Aug. 2, 2018. He was born December 20, 1943 in Avon, Illinois, to Ralph and Clara Rentsch Potter. He and Joyce Carl were married in 1984 and were later sealed for time and all eternity on March 29, 1997, in the St. George Utah Temple.

Ray was raised in Memphis, Missouri, where he excelled in track during high school. He continued his education by receiving a bachelor’s degree in sociology from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. Shortly after graduation he joined the Air Force, serving as a mechanic during the Vietnam War. He was released from duty in 1971 and then worked as an independent transmission mechanic for over forty years. Ray enjoyed serving others which led him to serve several missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be remembered for his true devotion and good humor.

Ray is survived by his wife Joyce and her children – LaLanna Carl, Kyleen Powell (Barry), Romar Carl (Toni), Kawan Carl (Bree Crafts) and Carlton Carl (Shay), his second wife Rosie Brown and their two sons Ron Potter (Amanda) and Rob Potter (Misty) and his daughters Karen Crawford and Laurie Hill (Clint). He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Wright (Ellis) and Carolyn Waller (Terry), and his 30 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Julie Schollenbarger and his parents.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. in the LaVerkin LDS chapel at 481 North Main St. There will be a viewing Friday, Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary in Hurricane and a separate viewing Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Interment will take place in the LaVerkin Cemetery.

The family would like to acknowledge the special care given to Ray by Brookdale Assisted Living in Cedar City and Sun Tree Hospice.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at the Spilsbury Mortuary website.