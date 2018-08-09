Dominion Energy offers grant to Southern Utah University geology program

Participants in the Southern Utah University Geology Field Trip Program, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah University’s Geology Program was selected to receive $25,000 from Dominion Energy’s 2018 Environmental Grant Awards for the SUU Geology Field Trip Program.

“SUU’s Geology Field Trip Program is a six-credit course that occurs almost entirely in the field,” Johnny MacLean, associate professor of geology, said in a press release from the university.

SUU teaches two sections of approximately 28 students each summer. Each section runs for five weeks. Students from around the country participate in the field camp, MacLean said.

“They learn about several types of geologic processes in the spectacular settings of our national parks and other public lands. This is truly experiential education at its best.”

The money awarded to the Geology Field Trip Program will be used to fund on-site specialists, equipment, gear and travel fees.

Dominion Energy awarded $1 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. Those grants were given to 129 organizations in 12 states working to improve natural spaces or encourage environmental stewardship. Since 2003, Dominion Energy has donated nearly $32 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

“Each year I am impressed by the diverse and meaningful efforts being made in our communities to improve and sustain the environment,” Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the foundation, said in the release. “These grants support programs and people dedicated to making our world a better, more livable place – one that can be treasured today and passed down to future generations.”

The competitive grants program supports environmental education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. SUU was one of eight organizations in the company’s western region that received grants up to $25,000 grants along with the National Forest Foundation and Friends of Arches and Canyonlands Parks.

The SUU Geology Program provides hands-on, field-based learning experiences to students, using the campus’ proximity to some of the most diverse land in North America. Students study nearly 2 billion years of geologic history within a 100-mile radius of campus, involving students in cutting-edge research and taking education outside of the classroom.

One of the nation’s leading operators of solar energy, Dominion Energy is one of just three companies to have reduced carbon intensity by more than 40 percent since 2000.

