School bus comes to rescue after southbound Express bus rear-ends semi

Written by Markee Heckenliable
August 9, 2018

ST. GEORGE — A Salt Lake Express bus was traveling near Nephi when it rear-ended a semi double tanker carrying gravel Thursday morning.

Damage on a Salt Lake Express bus after a rear-end collision near Nephi, Aug. 9, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

The bus, which comes from a shuttle company also located in St. George, was southbound on I-15 around 8:44 a.m. Thursday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, when it rear-ended the semi.

Five of the 18 passengers on the bus were transported by ambulance to Central Valley Hospital in Nephi and Mountain View Hospital in Payson. Several other passengers sustained injuries which were reportedly not life threatening.

A school bus from Juab school district was near the accident and transported the remaining occupants to the Central Valley Hospital.

The gravel the semi was carrying had to be loaded off due to the rear axles on the semi pup breaking off in the accident. The No. 2 lane was closed while officials cleaned up the accident.

Distracted driving is being investigated as the cause of the crash, according to UHP.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

2 Comments

  • Foxyheart August 9, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    oops

  • Carpe Diem August 9, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Good thing gravel doesnt blow up like that propane in Italy. Whoooooeeeee Look out! #DontTextandDrive

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.