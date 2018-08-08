Aug. 3, 2018 – May 10, 1961

Wade Edwin Hall passed away Aug. 3, 2018. The first child of LaVon Asay Hall and Yvonne DeMille Hall, he was born May 10, 1961, in St. George, Utah, at Dixie Pioneer Memorial Hospital.

Growing up in Washington, the only boy of their four children, Wade was a great big, teasing brother to Lisa, Kathy and Debbie his whole life. He attended Washington Elementary, Dixie Junior and Dixie High School. He also lived in Kanab for a time.

He served in the Rochester, New York, mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked numerous jobs in the area, but loved working at Lowe’s for the last 11 years. They’ve been very good to him, and that job has kept him going for a long time. He loved tending the plants, but even more, he loved the people he worked with.

He loved animals, especially the family cats. Just seeing a cat brought a smile to his face. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and valued his testimony most. He also had a love for the music of the Tabernacle Choir and organ music. Watching movies was a fun pastime for him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne DeMille Hall; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his father and sisters Lisa ReNae Hall, Kathryn Hall and Debra LaVon Hall, all of St. George, Utah.

Special thanks to the Dixie Regional Medical Center nurses and doctors of the ICU for their amazing and tender care of Wade and his sisters.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will take place in the Washington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tammy Brinkerhoff for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.