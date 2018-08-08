TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | Aug. 3-5

Art

Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Astrophotography | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

Friday, noon | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Panguitch Lake Heritage Arts Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake LDS Chapel grounds located at, 25 UT-143 (Highway 143).

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Panguitch Lake Heritage Arts Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake LDS Chapel grounds located at, 25 UT-143 (Highway 143).

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6:30 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Friday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. | Women’s RedRock Music Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Robert’s Roost, 185 W. Main St., Torrey.

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Desert Pulse Comedic Relief | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Perks! Espresso and Smoothies, 520 W. Telegraph, Washington City.

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

Saturday, all day | Military Appreciation Day | Admission: Free for military personnel and their family | Location: Utah State Parks.

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. | Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing | Admission: Free | Location: Ashcroft Observatory, 745 S. Hillcrest Drive, Cedar City.

Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Flyin’ Brian | Admission: Varies | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.