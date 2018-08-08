TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Aug. 3-5
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Astrophotography | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Panguitch Lake Heritage Arts Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake LDS Chapel grounds located at, 25 UT-143 (Highway 143).
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Panguitch Lake Heritage Arts Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake LDS Chapel grounds located at, 25 UT-143 (Highway 143).
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Cinderella” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” | Admission: $12 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Million Dollar Quartet” | Admission: $29-$63 | Location: Indoor Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Much Ado About Nothing” | Admission: $30; $10 student tickets are available. Use the promotional code “PINK” for a savings of $5 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Festival of Flavors | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. PDT | Mayhem in Mesquite XV | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Prince of Egypt” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 6-11 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Wonder” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-11 p.m. | Summer Bon Voyage | Admission: Free | Location: Gubler Park, 2375 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Kane County Fair | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Orderville.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. | “Pirates of the Fairibbean” | Admission: Free; parking, $3-$5; some activities and food vendors vary | Location: Washington County Regional Fairpark, 5500 W. 700 S., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. | Fly-in Pancake Breakfast | Admission: $5; $20 family of 5 | Location: Parowan Airport, 180 E. 850 North, Parowan.
- Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | Car and Bike Show | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 7 a.m. to noon | RSQ Dogs Yard Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Items vary | Location: 2334 S. River Road, #73, St. George.
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bikers Against Child Abuse Fundraiser | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 4-10 p.m. | Women’s RedRock Music Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Robert’s Roost, 185 W. Main St., Torrey.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Desert Pulse Comedic Relief | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Perks! Espresso and Smoothies, 520 W. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, all day | Military Appreciation Day | Admission: Free for military personnel and their family | Location: Utah State Parks.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. | Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing | Admission: Free | Location: Ashcroft Observatory, 745 S. Hillcrest Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Flyin’ Brian | Admission: Varies | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143.
