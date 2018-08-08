Jan. 14, 1931 – July 31, 2018

Richard Merritt Stewart, 87, of St. George, Utah, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother passed away peacefully July 31, 2018, while in the care of the Southern Utah Veterans Home. Now free from his earthly limitations, he is in the loving arms of his heavenly Father.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1931, in Mammoth, Utah, the son of Leslie Merritt Stewart and Nelda Swensen Stewart Pulaski. He was the second of five siblings. On June 17, 1952, he married Barbara Lee Allman, sealed in the Los Angeles temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 18, 1963.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for 3 ½ years, gaining the rank of corporal, with a tour in Korea in active combat for 19 months. After his military commitment he spent most of his career as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He delivered door to door making many friends during his 36 years on the job.

Having a large family of six daughters he often had multiple part-time jobs to provide for his family which he did without complaint. Some of those jobs included: installing insulation, Amway sales, raising and selling parakeets, and managing a gas station.

He became a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans and enjoyed serving with them. He was a member of the LDS church. He honored his priesthood and was ordained a High Priest. He served the Lord in many positions, one of his favorite being a valiant home teacher. He was a true disciple of Jesus Christ and treated everyone he knew with gentleness, kindness and love. We will never forget the twinkle in his eyes especially when his family came to visit him!

He had an adventurous spirit and would often come home from work and say, “Barbara, get the kids ready and let’s go on a vacation.” The vacations included going to Utah, California, the desert, many national parks or the mountains; eating his favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (with extra butter) off the tailgate on the way. He was a big kid at heart and took the family to the beach and Disneyland many times. He would always spend quality time with the family after his long days at work.

Some may say that it was sad that he did not have a son, but don’t worry, he loved the attention and the love that all his girls gave him. He did share some of his favorite male things with us girls, like vegetable gardening, watching boxing, flying model airplanes, target shooting with his guns and even chopping wood for the fireplace. He was always willing to sacrifice for his family and learned the value of hard work and service to others at a young age.

Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Stewart; sisters Connie Waldron (Glen), Linda Young (Rod), daughters Elizabeth Dallin (Mark), Suzanne Rhea, Pamela Gibson, Carolyn Young (Mark), Deborah Bauer (Mitch) and Gloria Ewry (Richard); 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert Stewart and Gerald Stewart; grandson, Richard Gibson; and great-grandson, Elijah Law.

Many special thanks to the wonderful caregivers in halls 200 and 400 as well as all the staff at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah.

Funeral services

A graveside service will be held on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1000 North 400 East, Lehi, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.