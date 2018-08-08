Obi Fire on Grand Canyon North Rim grows, fire behavior on North Kaibab district increases

A firefighter working on the Obi Fire, Grand Canyon National Park, Aug. 7, 2018 | Photo courtesy of InciWeb, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With the increasing of acreage for the Obi Fire and other fires burning in the area of the Grand Canyon and North Kaibab Ranger District, officials are warning travelers of current road closures and fire conditions.

The Obi fire, which started July 21 on the Walhalla Plateu in Grand Canyon National Park has grown to 5,500 acres. The fire continues to burn through pine needles and downed trees.

For the safety of fire crews, park officials have temporarily closed Cape Royal Road, which include Cape Final Trail, Cliff Spring Trail, the northern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Point Imperial to Cape Royal Road, and the southern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Cape Royal Road to the old Bright Angel Trail, according to InciWeb. The road to Point Imperial and all other North Rim trails and facilities remain open at this time.

Due to warmer weather and dry conditions, the Stina Fire near Kaibab National Forest increased to 250 acres.

As a result, a closure order is going into effect for Forest Roads 223 (leading to Fire Point), 206, 271, 609, 250 south of the 250/294 junction and all Rainbow Rim trails and scenic viewpoints south of Locust Point. The trail between Locust Point and Parissawampitts Point will remain open for forest visitors. The closure order will remain in effect until lifted.

The Cat Fire, which was reported burning in the Wildcat Canyon on Monday, is estimated to be 7 acres. With the limited access in steep terrain, aviation resources will continue bucket suppression efforts. A closure is going into effect for the South Canyon Trail.

Additional information about wildland fires can be found at the Grand Canyon National Park website or on the Kaibab National Forest website. You can also call 928-638-7819 for recorded fire information.

