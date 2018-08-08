Navigational device leads driver directly into two other vehicles

ST. GEORGE — According to police, a distracted driver ran a red light Wednesday morning causing a three-vehicle crash and sending one person to the hospital.

The driver of a white Ford F-150 was traveling west on Sunset Boulevard and was distracted by her navigational device and failed to notice that the light was red at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Downs Road, St. George Police Officer Phil Lewis said.

The truck sideswiped a white Buick Encore and hit a silver Chrysler sedan, both of which were heading south on Dixie Downs Road.

“Kind of swiped across the front of one vehicle and hit one square in the front wheel,” Lewis said.

The female driver of the Chrysler refused medical transport but was driven to Dixie Regional Medical Center by a friend. Police do not know the extent of her injuries.

All drivers appeared to be wearing seat belts. The driver of the truck was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic signal.

